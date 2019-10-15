Cameroon: Olembe Stadium - Construction Work Resumes

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi visited the site yesterday, October 14, 2019.

Life has returned to normal at the Olembe Sports Complex after activities were grounded to a halt several months ago for diverse reasons. The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi visited the Olembe construction site yesterday October 14, 2019.The visit came on the heels of an order signed by the Minister on October 7, 2019 instructing the construction company, Grupo Piccini, to resume work on the stadium today, October 15, 2019. On arrival, Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, accompanied by the Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea and the President of FECAFOOT, Seidou Mbombo Njoya, was welcomed by officials of Piccini and shown round the sports complex to see the work that has been done and what is left. Workers could be seen in different sectors busy with their charges. Speaking at the occasion, Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi expressed satisfaction with the level of work going in the stadium. He said the objective of the service note was to remobilise all the teams concerned and to ensure that the company resumes work in a sustainable, effective, definite and above all in a conclusive and decisive manner in all the sectors of the site. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi visited work going on at the frontage, the assembling pole and most especially the playground. Minister Mouelle Kombi called on Grupo Piccini officials to accelerate work on the playground so that it should be practicable in the next two or three months. The deadline for the handing over of work has been slated for April 25, 2020. After the tour of the site, Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi had a working session with the officials of Grupo Piccini. At the end of the meeting Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi recommended the multiplication of posts of work and the number of workers, accelerate the rhythm of work and especially on the playground, mobilise financial, human and material resources in order to meet the deadline and be ready to show to CAF concrete progress on the sports complex during their next visit, among others. He called on all stakeholders to work hand-in-glove to give African youths a good feast at the 2020 CHAN and the 2021 AFCON.