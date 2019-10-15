Cameroon: Austria-Cameroon - UBA-Bit Media MOU for Development

The agreement signed in Douala on October 10 will provide equipment for the University of Bamenda.

A Memorandum of Understanding- MoU between the National Higher Polytechnic Institute-University of Bamenda and BIT Media E-solution GmbH-Austria has been signed. The agreement that was signed on October 10, 2019 in Douala was a rare moment for both institutions to take firm commitments on the terms of agreement. As per the agreement, BIT Media E-solution GmbH-Austria will provide and install equipment in National Higher Polytechnic Institute-University of Bamenda. They will equally train trainers for sustainability and bring in better E-learning platforms. During the signing ceremony, the Director of the National Higher Polytechnic Institute Prof. Cho Ngwa Fidelis, explained that the partnership will improve teaching and learning in the National Higher Polytechnic Institute-University of Bamenda. He disclosed that after the creation of the National Higher Polytechnic in 2017, the institution is in need of equipment and expertise and the MoU is timely as it will help in the development of his institution. He added that the agreement is an initiative of the Government of Austria and the Minister of Higher Education, Ministry of Planning, Economy and Regional Development. Prof. Cho-Ngwa Fidelis opines that the equipments when installed will meet the needs of the university and ensure that the university meets up with the challenges of time. Meanwhile the Head of International Development, BIT Media E-solution GmbH-Austria, Stefan Duss disclosed that their main objective is to support the University of Bamenda in achieving its Development objectives. He sounded of that Austria is the best in educational vocational training and E- learning systems in the world and they were ready to share their experiences with the University of Bamenda. Representing the Vice-Chancellor, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in Charge of Research, corporation and Relations with the Business World, Prof. Jua Roseline sees the MoU as a good beginning for cooperation ties between both countries. She thanked BIT Media E-solution GmbH-Austria and promised that the University Of Bamenda is ready to respect its own terms of the Contract.