Cameroon: Crushes - Ex-Raying Promiscuity

The latest movie "Crushes" by Cameroon film producer, Dylan Tizie presents a lustful society.

When a society is taken over by lust and sex, the population, especially the women, suffer. This is one of the messages the film producer, Dylan Tizie, reveales in his latest movie "Crushes", premiered recently in Bamenda, North West Region.

According to the producer, most societies today are deeply sick and depraved. Many people, he says, have given themselves over to the pursuit of carnal pleasure. More specifically, people of all age groups now have a fixation on lust and sex-and all of the myriad types of sexual perversions; Today, the producer narrates people glamorised lust and sex, romanticised it and eulogised it. "Crushes" is a movie about lust; sisters having intimate relationship with their brothers, mothers having love affairs with house helps and young girls rushing into an unprepared relationship and getting pregnant for the same man.

The film talks about pursued, promiscuous, free and wanton sex. It tells the story of Berklins, a guy who grew out of the country and at a point decides to visit his family in Cameroon. Upon arrival, every girl wanted him as a sex partner including his own cousin. He is also that kind of boy that loves sex and spends his time sexually interacting with all the girls while promising them love and marriage. On the other hand, Berklin's aunt, a single woman, is that kind of woman who loves young boys. She uses her position as a boss to have a love affair with her innocent house help (Mike). After all, Becklins realizes that all her sex mates are pregnant for him including his cousin. He succeeds in carrying out an abortion on his cousin and left the country, frustrating the other girls. Mike left his position as a house help and becomes a decision maker in the house, selling all her boss's property. Using local actors and actresses such as Danny Green, Lillian Njom, Ernestine Bei and Awantoh Nelson, the producer says he saw the need to shoot the film in the Ntarikom neighbourhood in Bamenda with the aim to create awareness on the weird things happening around the globe which people have taken as a way of life. The producer is calling on parents and girls especially to be aware of such an ill in the society and either control their desires or flee from evil.