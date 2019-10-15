Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Inaugurates 36 Standing Committees

14 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Monday inaugurated 36 standing committees for effective operation of the oversight function of the House.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the ninth assembly had been operating with ad-hoc committees since its inauguration on June 7.

Speaking at the inauguration during the plenary, Mr Obasa named himself the Chairman of Selection Committee while the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru, would chair the Ethics and Privileges Committee.

He said the House Services would be headed by Tijani Olatunji; Public Accounts (Local), Fatai Mojeed; Agriculture, Kehinde Joseph; Economic Planning and Budget, Gbolahan Yishawu.

Mr Obasa said: "Other committee chairmen are Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Kazeem Raheem; Education, Yinka Ogundimu; Science and Technology, Olanrewaju Afini; Environment, Desmond Elliot.

"Also included are Energy and Mineral Resources, Folajimi Mohammed; Waterfront Infrastructure, Ibrahim Layode, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Nurudeen Akinsanya; Procurement, Lukman Olumoh, while Transportation goes to Temitope Adewale.

The speaker said the Commerce and Industry would be headed by Sanni Okanlawon; Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mojisola Meranda; Works and Infrastructure, Abiodun Tobun.

He said the Wealth Creation committee would be headed Jude Idimogu; Central Business District (CBD), Mojisola Alli-Macualy; Health Services, Akeem Shokunle; Establishment, Pension and Training, Rasheed Makinde.

Mr Obasa explained that Inter-Parliamentary Committee would be headed by Fatai Oluwa; Finance, Rotimi Olowo; Tourism, Saka Solaja; Youth and Sports, Olowobi Ajani; Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC, Victor Akande.

"Lands, Adedamola Kasunmu; Housing, Bisi Yusuff; Information and Strategy, Tunde Braimoh; Local Government Administration, Olayiwola Sobur.

"Others include Legislative Compliance Committee headed by Rauf Age-Sulaiman; Overseas and Investment, Sylvester Ogunkelu and Public Private Partnership, Noheem Adams," he said.

The speaker advised the committee chairmen to live up to expectations by serving their respective committees diligently.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.