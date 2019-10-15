South Africa: SSA Rogue Actors Constitute Clear and Present Danger to Our Democracy

analysis

One of the critical findings of the High-Level Panel Review into the State Security Agency is that former president Jacob Zuma relied on an unconstitutional, criminal and unaccountable parallel intelligence structure to serve his personal and political interests. These rogue spooks were Zuma's eyes and ears in SARS, Transnet, Prasa, Eskom, SAA and the media. Many continue to work off the books. They form the still-beating heart of State Capture.

The man at the centre of Jacob Zuma's web is one of his most trusted spies, Thulani "Silence" Dlomo, former head of the State Security Agency's (SSA) Special Operations Unit, an outfit not only implicated in the attack on SARS and other institutions, but also in an elaborate attempt to clean up a trail of evidence implicating Zuma in the arms deal scandal.

In fact, the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence is presently investigating one such SSA agent placed at SARS, handled by Dlomo and who was found to have run a network of 21 agents in the tax agency. Her deep undercover work at SARS coincided with the attack on the institution, the construction of the "rogue unit" narrative and the ultimate purging and hounding by the Directorate...