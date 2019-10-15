South Africa: SSA Rogue Actors Constitute Clear and Present Danger to Our Democracy

15 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Daily Maverick

One of the critical findings of the High-Level Panel Review into the State Security Agency is that former president Jacob Zuma relied on an unconstitutional, criminal and unaccountable parallel intelligence structure to serve his personal and political interests. These rogue spooks were Zuma's eyes and ears in SARS, Transnet, Prasa, Eskom, SAA and the media. Many continue to work off the books. They form the still-beating heart of State Capture.

The man at the centre of Jacob Zuma's web is one of his most trusted spies, Thulani "Silence" Dlomo, former head of the State Security Agency's (SSA) Special Operations Unit, an outfit not only implicated in the attack on SARS and other institutions, but also in an elaborate attempt to clean up a trail of evidence implicating Zuma in the arms deal scandal.

In fact, the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence is presently investigating one such SSA agent placed at SARS, handled by Dlomo and who was found to have run a network of 21 agents in the tax agency. Her deep undercover work at SARS coincided with the attack on the institution, the construction of the "rogue unit" narrative and the ultimate purging and hounding by the Directorate...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.