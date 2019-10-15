Liberia, Guinea Sign Implementation Accord On Mining Deal

Liberia and Guinea have signed an Implementation Agreement which now paves the way for the two countries to resume the actualization of an agreement entered into about two months ago.

The Agreement allows Guinean mining companies to use Liberia's railroad corridors to export iron ore resources through the Port of Buchanan via Nimba County.

Acting Foreign Minister of Liberia, Mr. Abraham Korvah, signed for the Liberian Government while Guinea's Mines and Geology Minister, Mr. Abdoulaye Magassoba, signed for his government.

President George Weah as well as Finance and Development Planning Minister, Mr. Samuel Tweah; Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Nathaniel McGill and Lenn Eugene Nagbe, Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism witnessed the signing ceremony on Friday in Conakry, Guinea..

President Weah, shortly after the signing ceremony left Guinea for the Republic of Gabon and has arrived in the capital Libreville on a two-day official visit.

While in Libreville, President Weah and his counterpart, Ali Bongo Ondima, are expected to hold bilateral discussions on strengthening cooperation for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

The Chief Executive is expected back into the country on Sunday, October 13.

While the President is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel F. McGill, will act as chair of the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President and via telephone contacts with the President.