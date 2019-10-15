Gambia: U.S. Congressional Delegation Visits the Gambia

14 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Banjul, The Gambia - A Congressional delegation from the United States will visit The Gambia on October 13 and 14, 2019. The U.S. legislators traveling with the House Democracy Partnership (HDP), will be led by the HDP Chairperson Representative David Price of North Carolina. The delegation also includes Representative Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Representative Barbara Lee of California,Representative Diana DeGette of Colorado and Representative Alma Adams of North Carolina.

The mission of the U.S. HDP is to promote responsive, effective government and to strengthen democratic institutions by assisting legislatures in emerging democracies. Central to their work is peer to peer cooperation to build technical expertise in partner legislatures and enhance accountability, transparency, legislative independence, access to information and Government oversight.

During their visit, Congressional members will meet with their Gambian counterparts of the National Assembly and learn about Gambian legislative priorities and consult on legislative procedures and structures that enhance representative governance. They will also meet with President Adama Barrow and members of civil society, non-governmental organizations, Peace Corps volunteers and various members of President Barrow's cabinet.

Before departing, they will pay their respects to Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara by laying a wreath at his grave at the National Assembly grounds.

