South Africa: Slain UJ Student Palesa Madiba's Friend Not Yet Confirmed As a State Witness - NPA

15 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The friend of slain University of Johannesburg student Palesa Madiba has not yet been confirmed as a State witness, the National Prosecuting Authority told News24 on Tuesday.

"The State still has to finalise its consultations with witnesses before deciding on who and how many witnesses will testify," Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

When questioned further about whether Tshidi Mkhwanazi - the niece of the man charged with Madiba's murder - had been confirmed as a State witness, Mjonondwane replied "no".

Madiba went to sleepover at Mkhwanazi's home in Phiri, Soweto, on August 9, 2013. She never returned.

When asked by Madiba's relatives about the whereabouts of their daughter, Mkhwanazi told them she had last seen her on August 12, 2013, when she left her best friend at her Phiri home that morning.

Her body was later found on December 16, 2015, in a shallow grave behind the home after a neighbour noticed an arm protruding from the shallow grave, News24 reported.

Mkhwanazi's 36-year-old uncle Dumisani Mkhwanazi was taken in for questioning by police but was later released.

He then obtained a restraining order against the Madiba family, claiming they were harassing him, News24 earlier reported.

On July 29, 2019, the police finally made an arrest, charging Dumisani Mkhwanazi with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday, where the matter was transferred to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The trial will commence on October 25.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.