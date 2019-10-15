South Africa: Pregnant Western Cape Mom Gets 30 Years for for Choking 3-Year-Old Daughter to Death

15 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

A pregnant Montagu mother has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars for murdering her three-year-old daughter.

Karen Isaacs, 30, in a plea agreement confessed to throttling Kay-Leigh Isaacs, as well as abusing her little girl, the Western Cape High Court heard on Tuesday.

She has three other children, aged 7, 10 and 15.

In her explanation, Isaacs said she had murdered the child because she was worried that there would be "no one to look after her" if a fellow farmworker killed her and her ill, common-law husband.

The farmworker, she said, had made sexual advances towards her, and had referred to her children as his.

She had not entertained his advances, which "made him aggressive".

According to Isaacs, the man would break windows and doors and threaten her and her common-law husband, who was physically unable to chase him away.

Neighbours would often intervene, she said.

When she woke up on March 16, she started drinking. Later that morning she took Kay-Leigh to a secluded part of Bloufontein Farm, where she choked her to death, Isaacs confessed.

She left Kay-Leigh's body there and left to drink with a friend.

Kay-Leigh was reported missing four days later. Isaacs had told the police that her daughter was visiting family, but on their way there, she admitted to killing her daughter, pointing out where her decomposing body could be found.

Isaacs had admitted abusing the little girl and ill-treating her by swearing, pulling at her, threatening to kill her and being drunk while the child was in her care.

In 2018, Isaacs' children were placed in temporary safe care. When the order lapsed, Kay-Leigh was returned to her mother.

In addition to the 30-year sentence for the murder, Isaacs was also handed a six-month sentence for the abuse charge.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.