Namibia: NBC Restores All Full Radio Services

Just a month after the Namibian Broadcaster Corporation announced austerity measures and reduced both radio and televisions services in a bid to cut costs, the broadcaster is now restoring radio services fully by tomorrow.

NBC's spokesperson Umbi Karuaihe-Upi announced this in a media release issued on Monday.

She said this decision comes following a deliberation between the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and the ministry of information and communication technology, where an agreement was reached to restore the broadcaster's full programming of the radio services by Wednesday, 16 October 2019.

The national broadcaster had reduced broadcasting of full services for radio and TV with the end of transmission in broadcasting at 21h00.

"The NBC is delighted to announce that it is now in a position to restore all its radio services to its regular broadcast schedule. Television broadcasting [is expected] to follow once further progress is announced by the shareholder," reads the statement.