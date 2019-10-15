Tanzania: President Magufuli Orders Action On 107 'Dubious' Projects

15 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Haika Kimaro

Lindi — President John Magufuli yesterday directed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to investigate 107 development projects for any hint of corruption.

Dr Magufuli issued the directive after receiving a report on the projects worth Sh90.2 billion during the national commemoration in Lindi of the 20th anniversary of Mwalimu Nyerere's death. The commemoration was marked simultaneously with the end of the nationwide Uhuru Torch race.

President Magufuli handed over the report to the PCCB acting director general, Brigadier General John Mbungo, and directed him to take "appropriate action" against all those implicated in the scam.

"This cannot wait...go and analyse everything in here, and take those responsible to court. I'll deal with those who you think are beyond your reach," Dr Magufuli told Brig Gen Mbungo.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and People with Disability), Ms Jenista Mhagama, had earlier presented a summary of the report, which indicated that a total of 1,390 projects were inspected during the Uhuru Torch race, and 107 were found to be questionable.

She said the scandal was unearthed in 82 districts, and involved water and education projects and the construction of roads and public buildings.

Also Read

Price factor could delay LNG project in Tanzania

Tanzania, Zambia now close to signing Tazara review pact

World bank asks Sudan to pay $16bn debt arrears

Nigerian police rescue hundreds from another 'torture house'

"There were serious concerns with regard to the projects in question. As a result, the projects were not launched during the Uhuru Torch Race."

Ms Mhagama added that the concerns included inflated costs, failure to abide by contracts, expert advice and construction standards.

"There are concerns about the sustainability of the projects, which were implemented with public money."

The report was handed over to President Magufuli, who passed it on to PCCB for further action.

Projects worth Sh4.7 trilion that were in various stages of implementation were inspected during the Uhuru Torch race, which began in April.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.