Tanzania Psle Results - Boys From Lake Zone Take Top 10 Spots

15 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The National examination council of Tanzania (Nacte)has today released the Primary School Leaving examination results for 2019 which was sat in September, with Lake Zone schools taking up all the top 10 spots in the boys' category.

The complete sweep has Francis Gwaji from Paradise Primary School in Geita Region on top of the pile, followed by Victor Godfrey, Aziz Yassin and Goldie Hihayum all from Graiyaki Primary School in Mara. Here are the results

The fifth spot was taken by Daniel Ngassa from Little Primary School, Shinyanga, whereas Hillary Sarehe Nassor from Peaceland Mwanza, settled for the sixth spot.

The seventh position went to Mbelele Dalali Mbelele from Kwema Modern - Shinyanga, Derick Eliakim Lema from Musabe - Mwanza was number eight nationwide among male pupils.

The ninth and 10th spot were taken by Athanas Herry Sekuro from Paradise and Aaron Robert Mabuga from Kwema respectively.

The ranking also sees the entire top 10 schools category in the country dominated by schools from the lake Zone.

Also Read

Price factor could delay LNG project in Tanzania

Tanzania, Zambia now close to signing Tazara review pact

World bank asks Sudan to pay $16bn debt arrears

Nigerian police rescue hundreds from another 'torture house'

The schools in their descending order are Graiyaki and Twibhoki from Mara, followed by Kemebos from Kagera, Little Treasures from Shinyanga, Musabe and Tulele from Mwanza.

Others in the same order are Kwema Modern from Shinyanga , Peaceland and Mugini from Mwanza, as Rocken Hill completes the Top 10 list.

PSLE-2019 EXAMINATION RESULTS

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.