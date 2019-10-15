Tanzania Psle Results - Boys From Lake Zone Take Top 10 Spots

Dar es Salaam — The National examination council of Tanzania (Nacte)has today released the Primary School Leaving examination results for 2019 which was sat in September, with Lake Zone schools taking up all the top 10 spots in the boys' category.

The complete sweep has Francis Gwaji from Paradise Primary School in Geita Region on top of the pile, followed by Victor Godfrey, Aziz Yassin and Goldie Hihayum all from Graiyaki Primary School in Mara. Here are the results

The fifth spot was taken by Daniel Ngassa from Little Primary School, Shinyanga, whereas Hillary Sarehe Nassor from Peaceland Mwanza, settled for the sixth spot.

The seventh position went to Mbelele Dalali Mbelele from Kwema Modern - Shinyanga, Derick Eliakim Lema from Musabe - Mwanza was number eight nationwide among male pupils.

The ninth and 10th spot were taken by Athanas Herry Sekuro from Paradise and Aaron Robert Mabuga from Kwema respectively.

The ranking also sees the entire top 10 schools category in the country dominated by schools from the lake Zone.

The schools in their descending order are Graiyaki and Twibhoki from Mara, followed by Kemebos from Kagera, Little Treasures from Shinyanga, Musabe and Tulele from Mwanza.

Others in the same order are Kwema Modern from Shinyanga , Peaceland and Mugini from Mwanza, as Rocken Hill completes the Top 10 list.

PSLE-2019 EXAMINATION RESULTS