Mauritius to Host International Conference On Diabetes and Associated Diseases

press release

The Ministry of Health and Quality of Life, in collaboration with the World Community on Prevention of Diabetes Foundation, Spain and the Diabetes Foundation Mauritius, will organise an International Conference on Diabetes and Associated Diseases from 21 to 23 October 2019.

The conference would be a platform for leading experts in the field of diabetes to discuss current issues relating to the disease, take stock of the latest evidence-based best practices to address the epidemic and formulate practical remedies for its management. It intends to succeed in building the strategic alliance among health professionals that will shape up the momentum in scaling up implementation of new strategies and procedures and lead to tangible outcomes in the short to medium terms.

Some 300 foreign and local participants are expected to attend the conference and consequently benefit from comprehensive understanding of the diabetes epidemic and associated diseases and future challenges as well as acquire a greater understanding of the long-term complications of diabetes.

During the three days, participants will also have the opportunity to share and exchange ideas with leading practitioners in the field especially to support the realisation of standards set for the National Diabetes Services Framework.