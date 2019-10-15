Tanzania: Telcos Innovative Solutions Foster Growth of SMEs

15 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

SMALL and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) constitute 95 percent of all businesses in the country and contribute to over 35 per cent of the country's GDP, which places the country on a good position as a home to a vibrant and growing ecosystem of SMEs.

According to Tanzania's Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), SMEs play a key role in driving forward economic growth. They represent a variety of firms in different sectors of the economy, including agriculture, transport and retail.

The report released by GSMA Intelligence on the Digital transformation in Tanzania 'the role of mobile technology and impact on development goals' states that collectively, the firms have helped transform Tanzanian development.

"These firms have helped in transforming Tanzania by generating new jobs, fostering innovation, helping to deliver goods and services for low-income individuals as well playing an important role in integrating women and youth into the mainstream economy," reads part of the report.

Moreover, SMEs have been identified as a strong gear that will play a pivotal role in helping Tanzania attain its middle-income economy status by 2025.

Despite the economic, political and social benefits, key constraints remain for the future of SME development. According to the report, there are some challenges that face small businesses. These include difficulties in accessing financial services as well as poor internet connectivity.

However, the private sector is working hard to find solutions to these problems. Tigo Tanzania is a prime example of a telecommunications firm that is at the forefront of driving improvements to support the future growth of these businesses.

The company has recently announced the launch of their Office internet service, which has been specifically designed to improve internet connectivity for SMEs. Tigo's offering allows businesses to connect up to 32 devices to their high-speed 4G+ mobile internet, and access a suite of useful applications through Microsoft 365.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.