Malawi: Court Reserves Ruling On Mwapasa Police IG Confirmation Challenge

15 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

High Court judge Kenyatta Nyirenda has reserved his ruling on an application by Attorney General to vacate an injunction restraining parliament from confirming Duncan Mwapasa as Inspector General of Police.

Mwapasa: To wait

The court met in chambers on Monday for an interparte hearing on whether the injunction should be vacated and the judicial review proceeds or not.

Lilongwe Mpenu MP Eisenhower Mkaka argues that Mwapasa cannot be confirmed as Inspector General of Police as Rodney Jose remains on that position although he has proceeded on leave pending retirement.

Lawyers from both sides made their submissions on the matter when they met in the chambers on Monday.

Mkaka is also accusing president Peter Mutharika of promoting Mwapasa to deputy Inspector General of police in 2016, saying this was illegal as the Malawi Police Service Commission is the only body mandated by law to do so.

