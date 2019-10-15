Uganda: Monitor Reader Bails Out Four Mothers Detained By Hospital

15 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka

They wore a one-million dollar smile on their faces on hearing the news that they were to leave the hospital where they had been detained for close to two months over medical bills.

A reader, Mr Charles Mbire, upon reading yesterday's Daily Monitor story about four mothers who had been detained at Nagalama hospital over an outstanding medical bill of about Shs2m, also paid for the upkeep of the four mothers after the long stay in confinement.

St Francis Hospital, Naggalama, in Mukono District had detained the mothers and their new-born babies since August. They included Ms Diana Nakyaze, Ms Racheal Nakyeyune, Ms Lucy Komuhimbo and Ms Sharon Nabawanuka.

However, after paying all the outstanding medical bills for the four mothers yesterday, the hospital management told Daily Monitor reporter, who had delivered the money, that there was an additional bill of about Shs240,000 for two babies who fell sick during the detention period.

"Two children for Nakyeyune and Nabawanuka fell sick and we also treated them. You have to clear their outstanding bills too before we can discharge them. They signed on a form, committing themselves to pay up when their children fell sick," one of the reverend sisters said.

Realising they were heading home, Ms Nakyazze said: "I feel too much joy because I have finally left the hospital. I thank God who touched the Good Samaritan to settle all our outstanding medical bills. God should reward him abundantly."

Ms Komuhimbo said: "I am overjoyed; may God reward that Good Samaritan. I was not having any hope of getting out since the outstanding balance was huge for my family to clear."

By press time, all the four mothers and their babies were packing up their bags ready to leave the hospital and join their families.

The mothers also said they used to be taken to male wards where they spent nights yet the patients there had tuberculosis. Daily Monitor could not independently verify this claim. After receiving the payments for the four mothers yesterday, the hospital management declined to say a word.

