Uganda: EC Raises the Red Flag Over Delayed Electoral Reforms

15 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Rajab Mukombozi

The chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Justice Simon Byabakama, has raised concern over Parliament's delay to pass electoral reforms.

Justice Byabakama said they are not sure what will happen after electoral reforms have been passed because the budget, road map and work plan for the next elections have already been drawn.

"Government tabled the proposed electoral reforms in Parliament which are now before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee for scrutiny...

"I don't know what kind of reforms Parliament will pass... the downside of it is that if these laws have a major impact on the roadmap, the question will be-how EC copes with this development; Do we have time to go back to redraw the road map? Do we have resources to repeat what we have already undertaken or carried out on ground?" Justice Byabakama said.

He was on Friday responding to a question posed by Mbarara Deputy Resident District Commissioner Emmy Kateera on how the reforms would be incorporated in the already designed and implemented electoral road map.

Justice Byabakama was speaking at a stakeholders' workshop on verification of voters register at village level, update of the national voters register and registers of special interest groups in Mbarara.

He urged the responsible stakeholders to ensure that any reforms in electoral laws are done faster so that the EC can co-opt them in planning and budgeting.

Voter verification

Register. Justice Byabakama, says the Electoral Commission will conduct verification of national voters at village level, a move he said will ensure more credible voters register and reduce endless complaints.

Previously verification has been taking place at parish level.

