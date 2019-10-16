Mozambique: First Results From Maputo and Gaza

Maputo — The first few results from Mozambique's general elections, trickling in from the polling stations, shows a victory for President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo City and Gaza.

But the results available currently are so few that it would be unwise to draw any conclusions from them.

The independent television station STV reported, from three Maputo City polling stations, the following results in the presidential ballot:

Filipe Nyusi (Frelimo) 1,152

Ossufo Momade (Renamo) 297

Davis Simango (MDM) 118

The result from just one polling station in Gaza, from the provincial capital, Xai-Xai, was available. It was:

Filipe Nyusi (Frelimo) 301

Ossufo Momade (Renamo) 72

Davis Simango (MDM) 18

There is nothing surprising in this handful of results. Gaza has always been a Frelimo stronghold, and although Frelimo's position has weakened in Maputo City in recent years, it has never seemed likely to lose control of the capital.

Results arrive more quickly from Maputo City than from any other constituency because voters in the capital only faced two ballot papers - for the presidential and parliamentary elections. In all other constituencies there was a third ballot paper, for the provincial assembly - an institution that does not exist in the capital.

So far, no results are available from the most populous provinces of Nampula and Zambezia.