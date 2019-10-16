Rwanda: Heavy Rains, Floods Kill Five People

16 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Mugisha Come Emmanuel

At least five people were killed by heavy rains that caused floods across the country since Friday last week, the Minister of Emergency Management has said.

The deaths come after Rwanda Meteorology Agency warned, last week, that the country would experience heavy rains characterised by strong winds and storms.

"The victims include a moto-taxi operator who was hit by a falling tree while three others drowned in a flooded river," Germaine Kamayirese, the Minister of Emergency Management, told a news conference Tuesday

She added that the fifth was a victim of a collapsed house.

The floods also destroyed farms and houses across the country, the minister said, adding that they were still evaluating to come up with the actual value of the damage.

"To prevent losing more lives and infrastructure, people should remain cautious about constructing houses and residing in high-risk zones," she added.

She advised people living in high-risk zones to temporally relocate to safe places during this rainy season, which runs up to December.

While appearing on the public broadcaster, Rwanda Television, on Tuesday morning some people living in high-risk areas appealed for help to be relocated to safer places.

They say that they don't have financial resources to fund their relocation.

Jean Marie Niyitegeka from Rwanda Meteorology Agency advises Rwandans to take proactive measures if they are control rain-induced damages.

Given the lightening which characterises the rainy season, Niyitegeka advices people to avoid taking shelter under trees as well as parking their cars flood prone areas.

The agency forecasts suggest that the rains will have ease by the end of this week.

