Kenya: Spurs Will Overcome Current Bad Spell, Wanyama Says

Victor Wanyama has backed his club Tottenham Hotspur to turn around the poor start to the season.

Wanyama also asked the fans to rally behind the team.

The Harambee Stars captain spoke to Nairobi News after featuring in the national team's 1-0 loss to Mozambique in an international friendly match in Nairobi on Sunday.

TOUGH TIMES

"We are facing tough times and my focus is fully helping the team overcome that. We are working very hard and shall be back to our best," Wanyama said.

The midfielder's English Premier League club is enduring a season to forget.

After making it to the final of the Uefa Champions League last season, Mauricio Pochettino's charges were recently thrashed handed a 7-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the competition this month.

Mauricio Pochettino's charges were recently hit 3-0 by Brighton in their last league match.

Spurs currently lies ninth in the EPL table, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool after just eight rounds of matches.

And just like his club, Wanyama has been struggling for form following repeated injuries.

Meanwhile, Wanyama left Nairobi for London on Monday night ahead of the team's next league assignment at home to Watford this weekend.