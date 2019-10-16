Kenya: Record Holder Kosgei Among Three Kenyans Shortlisted for IAAF Award

Nairobi — Fresh from obliterating the 16-year-old women's marathon World Record, London and Chicago Marathon champion Brigid Kosgey leads two other Kenyans in the shortlist of the 2019 IAAF Female Athlete of the Year to be held in Monaco on November 23.

Other Kenyans in the list who were nominated are two-time world champion in 5000m Hellen Obiri and 3000m steeplechase World Record holder and world champion Beatrice Chepkoech.

This week marks the opening of the voting process for the 2019 World Athletes of the Year ahead of the gala night event.

The IAAF announced a list of 11 nominees for Female World Athlete of the Year who were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of the IAAF.

The nominations of 11 athletes reflects the remarkable range of exceptional performances that the sport has witnessed this year, at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, and in the Diamond League and in road and cross-country events.

The IAAF's Competition Performance Ranking show that the World Championships in Doha was the highest quality competition in the history of the event.

The nominees for 2019 Female World Athlete of the Year are:

Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN)

- won world 3000m steeplechase title in a championship record of 8:57.84

- won Diamond League title

- won seven of her eight steeplechase races

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM)

- won world 100m and 4x100m titles in world-leading times of 10.71 and 41.44

- won Pan-American 200m title

- won seven of her 10 races at 100m

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR)

- won world heptathlon title in a world-leading 6981

- undefeated in all combined events competitions, indoors and outdoors

- won European indoor pentathlon title with a world-leading 4983

Sifan Hassan (NED)

- won world 1500m and 10,000m titles in world-leading times of 3:51.95 and 30:17.62

- won Diamond League 1500m and 5000m titles

- broke world mile record with 4:12.33 in Monaco

Brigid Kosgei (KEN)

- set a world record of 2:14:04 to win the Chicago Marathon

- won the London Marathon

- ran a world-leading 1:05:28 for the half marathon and 1:04:28 on a downhill course

Mariya Lasitskene (ANA)

- won world high jump title with 2.04m

- jumped a world-leading 2.06m in Ostrava

- won 21 of her 23 competitions, indoors and outdoors

Malaika Mihambo (GER)

- won world long jump title with a world-leading 7.30m

- won Diamond League title

- undefeated outdoors

Dalilah Muhammad (USA)

- broke world record with 52.20 at the US Championships

- improved her own world record to win the world 400m hurdles title in 52.16

- won world 4x400m title

Salwa Eid Naser (BRN)

- won world 400m title in 48.14, the third-fastest time in history

- won Diamond League title and three gold medals at the Asian Championships

- undefeated at 400m outdoors

Hellen Obiri (KEN)

- won world cross-country title in Aarhus

- won world 5000m title in a championship record of 14:26.72

- ran a world-leading 14:20.36 for 5000m in London

Yulimar Rojas (VEN)

- won world triple jump title with 15.37m

- jumped world-leading 15.41m to move to second on the world all-time list

- won nine of her 12 competitions, including the Pan-American Games

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The IAAF Council and the IAAF Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the IAAF's social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a 'like' on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The IAAF Council's vote will count for 50% of the result, while the IAAF Family's votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the Female World Athlete of the Year closes on 5 November. At the conclusion of the voting process, five men and five women finalists will be announced by the IAAF.

The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced live on stage at the World Athletics Awards 2019.