Kenya: Senators Want Kipchoge to Address the House

Nairobi — After dominating the headlines globally thanks to his heroic performance that saw him become the first man to run a marathon under two hours, World Record holder Eliud Kipchoge has now attracted the attention of Parliament with Senators wanting the Olympic champion to address the House.

Senate Leaders Kipchumba Murkomen and James Orengo extended the request to Kipchoge who produced the fastest time ever for the distance, clocking 1:59:40.02 at the Ineos159 Challenge in Vienna, Austria last Saturday morning.

"The only person since we came to this House who has addressed this House Mr. Speaker other than the joint address of the House by the President is the former Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga,

Is it too much for me to request this House that Mr. Eliud Kipchoge having achieved that feat should be give the honor by this House and the Senate Business Committee seat and decide a soon as possible with approval of this House he (Kipchoge) be given opportunity to address this House," Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said.

The legislators also congratulated London and two-time Chicago Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei, who smashed the women's Marathon World Record that stood for 16 years.

Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe's record at the 2019 Chicago Marathon where she defended the title and set a new world best time of 2:14:04.

The Senators called on the national and county government to intensify efforts aimed at improving the sport stadia in the country.

"I want to congratulate both Kipchoge and Brigid who were able to put Kenya on the map for two days. When this kind of success is registered, we should give these athletes tax breaks, they should not come here and we start taxing them when all the rich people in this country are evading tax every day," Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula stated.

Senate Minority Leader James Orengo stated; "I hope that in recognition of what our sports women and men are doing the government is going to wake up and have world class stadia all over the country."

Their colleagues in the National Assembly also took an hour out of the House Business to commend the history making athletes but their request to have the House grant them tax exemption on prize money awarded at the competitions was shot down by Speaker Justin Muturi.

"People must make applications for those ones (taxes) look at your constitution more particularly article 2.10 on payment of taxes and you will see whether you can make that statement without making other additional information," National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi replied to the legislators.