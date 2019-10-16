Rwanda: President Kagame in Bangui for State Visit

15 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday arrived in Bangui the capital of the Central African Republic (CAR), for a one-day state visit, at the invitation of his counterpart President Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

This the first visit Kagame has held to the CAR since President Touadéra assumed office in March 2016, following an interim government that was established in the aftermath of civil conflict.

"The two leaders will hold a tête a tête at the Presidential Palace and witness the signing of bilateral agreements on defense, mining and oil, and investment promotion, along with a Bilateral Investment Treaty. The two countries will also establish a Joint Permanent Commission," reads part of a statement from the Office of the President.

President Kagame will also attend a State Luncheon hosted in his honor by his host where he will be presented with CAR's highest decoration "Grand Croix de la Reconnaissance" and a symbolic key to the City of Bangui as the city's honorary resident.

Rwanda has since 2014 maintained peacekeepers in the Central African Republic and remains the top troop contributor to the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Currently, the country maintains 1,370 troops and 430 police personnel who are deployed in various sectors.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Governance
East Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.