Rwanda: President Kagame in Bangui for State Visit

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday arrived in Bangui the capital of the Central African Republic (CAR), for a one-day state visit, at the invitation of his counterpart President Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

This the first visit Kagame has held to the CAR since President Touadéra assumed office in March 2016, following an interim government that was established in the aftermath of civil conflict.

"The two leaders will hold a tête a tête at the Presidential Palace and witness the signing of bilateral agreements on defense, mining and oil, and investment promotion, along with a Bilateral Investment Treaty. The two countries will also establish a Joint Permanent Commission," reads part of a statement from the Office of the President.

President Kagame will also attend a State Luncheon hosted in his honor by his host where he will be presented with CAR's highest decoration "Grand Croix de la Reconnaissance" and a symbolic key to the City of Bangui as the city's honorary resident.

Rwanda has since 2014 maintained peacekeepers in the Central African Republic and remains the top troop contributor to the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Currently, the country maintains 1,370 troops and 430 police personnel who are deployed in various sectors.