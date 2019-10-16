Kenya: Victor Wanyama Mum On Future With Tottenham Hotspur

15 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has remained tight-lipped on his future at English Premier League (EPL) side Tottenham Hotspur.

Wanyama has been a subject of transfer speculations with Club Brugge almost signing him up before the beginning of this season before the deal fell through.

A recurring knee problem has not made things any better for him and he has since gone down in the pecking order, featuring sparingly in recent games.

The pattern follows a similar one last season that saw the midfield powerhouse struggle with injury even as Spurs excelled to reach the final of the Uefa Champions League, before losing 2-0 to fellow English side Liverpool.

Spurs are enduring a tough start to the season having won just thrice, lost thrice and drawn twice in eight matches.

They are an unfamiliar ninth in the standings with 11 points and it is this that Wanyama chooses to focus on, not the speculations on his future.

"It is not the right time to talk about my future at the club. We are facing tough times and my focus is fully in helping the team overcome that. We are working very hard and shall be back to our best," Wanyama said after Kenya's 1-0 lost to Mozambique in an international friendly on Sunday evening.

On Harambee Stars' loss, he rues missed chances; "It was a good game but we had very many chances and were unlucky not to score. We were punished for just a single mistake at the back but we have picked the lessons and will improve," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

