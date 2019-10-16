Kenya: FKF Polls Board Denies Rigging Claims

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board chairman Prof. Edwin Wamukoya has played down allegations he intends to hand outgoing FKF president Nick Mwendwa unfair advantage in the body's forthcoming elections.

The youthful Mwendwa has announced his intent to vie for a second four-year term during FKF's presidential elections on December 7.

But two of his perceived challengers namely his predecessor Sam Nyamweya and seasoned politician Moses Akaranga argue Wamkuoya will not provide a level playing ground during the polls.

To be specific, Akaranga - a one-term Vihiga Governor - alleges there is no way Wamukoya and his team will be neutral seeing as he is an employee of FKF.

Nyamweya adds that by having the Electoral Board team operating from the Kasarani based FKF secretariat, Mwendwa will have an upper hand even as he monitors all the board's activities during the nomination exercise.

"It is like having the IEBC (Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission) operating from State House," said Nyamweya.

Wamukoya has now begged to differ.

"I don't work for FKF. I only chaired the club-licensing team sometime back but that was an independent body and our mandate expired," he said.

"Anyone who has issues should come and we try to tackle them. The football laws dictate we will be appointed and paid by FKF but we have a code that will guide us through the process."

At a press briefing on Sunday, Nyamweya, and Akaranga who were flanked by former FKF officials Andrew Amukowa and Elly Mukolwe urged the office of the Registrar and football's governing body Fifa to intervene and temporarily halt the elections.

Meanwhile, the FKF election process officially commenced on Monday with aspirants from Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Garissa and Wajir Counties presenting their nomination papers.

"I have faith in the Electoral Board, and I'm also confident of winning. I intend to work on developing more youthful and women footballers," explained Linda Nandudu, who is eyeing the Mombasa County chairmanship.

Under the new football laws, each county will be represented by a chairperson, secretary, treasurer, women Rep, and youth representative.