Kenya: FKF Polls Board Denies Rigging Claims

15 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board chairman Prof. Edwin Wamukoya has played down allegations he intends to hand outgoing FKF president Nick Mwendwa unfair advantage in the body's forthcoming elections.

The youthful Mwendwa has announced his intent to vie for a second four-year term during FKF's presidential elections on December 7.

But two of his perceived challengers namely his predecessor Sam Nyamweya and seasoned politician Moses Akaranga argue Wamkuoya will not provide a level playing ground during the polls.

To be specific, Akaranga - a one-term Vihiga Governor - alleges there is no way Wamukoya and his team will be neutral seeing as he is an employee of FKF.

Nyamweya adds that by having the Electoral Board team operating from the Kasarani based FKF secretariat, Mwendwa will have an upper hand even as he monitors all the board's activities during the nomination exercise.

"It is like having the IEBC (Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission) operating from State House," said Nyamweya.

Wamukoya has now begged to differ.

"I don't work for FKF. I only chaired the club-licensing team sometime back but that was an independent body and our mandate expired," he said.

"Anyone who has issues should come and we try to tackle them. The football laws dictate we will be appointed and paid by FKF but we have a code that will guide us through the process."

At a press briefing on Sunday, Nyamweya, and Akaranga who were flanked by former FKF officials Andrew Amukowa and Elly Mukolwe urged the office of the Registrar and football's governing body Fifa to intervene and temporarily halt the elections.

Meanwhile, the FKF election process officially commenced on Monday with aspirants from Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Garissa and Wajir Counties presenting their nomination papers.

"I have faith in the Electoral Board, and I'm also confident of winning. I intend to work on developing more youthful and women footballers," explained Linda Nandudu, who is eyeing the Mombasa County chairmanship.

Under the new football laws, each county will be represented by a chairperson, secretary, treasurer, women Rep, and youth representative.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.