Kenya: 'I Improve World Record!' Vows Brigid Kosgei

Brigid Kosgei says she is enjoying the form of her life and can lower her World Record time of two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds set on Sunday at the Chicago Marathon.

Kosgei, who also won the London Marathon in April, broke Paula Radcliffe's previous record that had stood for 16 years to finish ahead of Ethiopians Ababel Yeshaneh (2:20:51) and Gelete Burka (2:20:55).

Her feat saw her defend her Chicago title and become the fourth Kenyan to hold the record after Tegla Loroupe, Catherine Ndereba and Mary Keitany.

"I had prepared for four months and I went to Chicago Marathon well prepared. I wanted to break the course record but my body was reacting well so I decided to go for the world record," said Kosgei adding that she is in the right shape to post a better time. "A new world record time can still be achieved and I will not hesitate to lower it when I get a chance. I will also be looking for a certified course to lower the half marathon record that I was denied in Great North Run Half Marathon because of the course," Kosgei told Nation Sport on Tuesday on phone from US.

The 25-year-old also thanked her coach Eric Kimaiyo who played a big role in helping her achieve her dream.

"My coach has done a lot to tune my training and I want to also thank him for identifying me as a potential athlete back in 2014. The pacemakers also did a good job and I want to congratulate them," said Kosgei.

FAMILY SUPPORT

Kosgei also spoke glowingly of her husband Mathew Mitei who has selflessly supported her athletics career.

"I want to dedicate this win to my husband who has been supporting me in training. He also made sure our kids Faith Chepchumba and Brian Kibet were well taken of while I was busy at the camp preparing for the battle ahead," she said.

Mitei on his part said he is happy that the sacrifice they have made as a family has paid off.

"Our efforts bore fruits and I'm happy my wife managed to break a record that has stood since 2003. As a family we want to congratulate her and we shall be celebrating once she gets home," said Mitei.

Kosgei's athletics career began in 2012 when she dropped out of school due to lack of school fees and chose to concentrate on road races.

Her star shone in 2015 when she joined Kapsait Athletics training camp where she sharpened her skills before winning her first marathon in Porto Novo that year.

Marathon coach David Letting, who is also the local coordinator of Rosa Associati that manages Kosgei, believes she is yet to reach her full potential.

"Kosgei started training in 2014 and she has been doing well because she went straight to road races and marathon. That's why she has been clocking best times recently," said Letting.