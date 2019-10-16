Tanzanian President Magufuli Relocates to Dodoma

15 October 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By The Citizen

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has announced that he has shifted his presidential base from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam to the designate capital of Dodoma.

The president made the revelation at Sokoine Centre in Chamwino District over the weekend while registering as a voter ahead of local elections slated for November 14.

"I was in Katavi Region, but I decided to come to my home city, Dodoma, to register my name because this is now my official address. I've come with my wife to get registered," he told journalists.

The decision to relocate the capital was made by the founding President Julius Nyerere in 1973 with the aim of bringing government services closer to the people due to Dodoma's central location.

"I will move soon. My mother is critically sick and that has prevented me from shifting here at the moment. But I want to assure you that the move to Dodoma is now complete," Magufuli said in April while on a visit.

Currently, all the ministries and a majority of government departments and agencies are already based in Dodoma.

Copyright © 2019 The East African.

