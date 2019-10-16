Angola: Distribution of Hygiene Kits Marks World Hand Washing Day

Luanda — A campaign for the distribution of 1,700 skin care kits marked today (Tuesday) in Luanda, World Day of Hand washing, an initiative of a private Angolan company.

The event held at the school São José do Cluny, in the city of Ingombota, brought together students from five to 13 years old to prevent skin diseases.

Speaking to ANGOP, Proderma brand manager Maria Inês Palma said the brand is committed to publicizing hygiene habits to ensure public health and basic care that help prevent the spread of disease.

The mission of Nuvibrands was to provide children with information about hygiene habits that are essential to health, to ensure that there is no spread of disease.

In each child infected with a disease, according to Maria Inês Palma, there are five more contaminated, the result of living together.