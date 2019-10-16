Tanzanians Who Studied in China Resolve to Attract Chinese Investors

16 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By A Correspondent in Dar es Salaam

TANZANIANS who studied and lived in China have pledged to use their contacts with Chinese personalities and institutions to attract Chinese investments into Tanzania.

Speaking at the end of the annual general meeting of the China Alumni Association of Tanzania (CAAT) in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the association's president, Dr Liggyle Vumilia, said one of the convention's resolutions was to ensure CAAT and its members work with all Chinese parties to attract investment inflows to Tanzania.

"There are plenty of trade opportunities that await exploitation. It is our duty to use our knowledge to exploit them, build national economy and reduce unemployment," he said adding that the association will ask people who studied and lived in China to identify the opportunities, work on them and ensure Tanzania benefits from Chinese knowledge, experience and technology to enhance Tanzania's goal of becoming a middle-income industrial nation by 2025.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Wang Ke, thanked CAAT for developing and increasing good relations that were started and cultivated by founding fathers of the two nations: Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Chairman Mao ze Dong. She said China treats Tanzania as a strategic location for her investments in Africa.

"This is an important occasion in promoting good relations between the two countries. Current opportunities should be exploited to overcome challenges," she said.

Former Ambassador to China, retired Lt. General Abdulrahman Shimbo, encouraged people who studied and lived in China to work closely with CAAT, to review opportunities and challenges and bring forward news ideas with a view to promoting investments and trade between Tanzania and China because, he argued, living outside one's country broadens and enriches one's exposure and experience.

