Malawi: Mayaya Hackers Left Scott Free, No Arrest Yet for Mtambo Attackers

Malawi police is being accused of selective justice as it has left Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets led by Jomo Osman who stoned and assaulted human rights activist Billy Mayaya in Blantyre to be loaming in the streets scot free while there has been no arrest in connection with alleged attack in Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo.

Jomo Osman: Free

Mayaya sustained life threatening head injuries and was treated at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (Qech).

Video clips of the violence in Blantyre conspicuously showed DPP cadet Jomo Osman leading the violent attacks.

But police are coy to arrest the powerful DPP cadet who has been left free to roam in the streets of Blantyre and on Sunday attended a public event at the Mulhako wa Alhomwe cultural festival in Mulanje.

There has also been no arrest from police as rights activist Mtambo survived a gun attack from unknown people who were trailing him on Friday night with six bullets hitting his car.

But police spokesman James Kadadzera said they have instituted investigations but arrested so far arrested 249 suspects for violence during the post-election protests.

"Firearms experts from National Police Headquarters are on the ground to identify the type of firearm used in the commission of the offence," said Kadadzera.

HRDC vice chairperson Gift Trapence said police should not only say the overused cliché of "under investigations" but handle the issue with seriousness.

"The beating of Billy Mayaya in the presence if police and with objective evidence showing attackers but nobody has been arrested," said Trapence.

Kadadzera has since said in a statement that out of 249 arrested, one was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour for acts intended to cause grievous harm in Lilongwe.

Three were sentenced to eight years jail for robbery in Lilongwe while the other three were jailed for three years for intentionally endangering safety of persons travelling by road in Dowa.

Kadadzera said 227 suspects are answering different charges in court out of which 54 are on remand and 173 are out on bail.