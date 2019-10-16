Malawi: Synod to Add 2 University of Livingstonia Campuses in Mzuzu

Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Synod of Livingstonia says it plans to open two more University of Livingstonia campuses in Mzuzu.

Currently, the university has one campus in Livingstonia (natives sometimes call the place Khondowe) in Rumphi and Ekwendeni in Mzimba.

Speaking Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium during the university's 13th graduation ceremony, Unilia's Chancellor Rev. Douglas Chipofya who is also the synod's Moderator said preparations for the establishment of the two additional campuses in Mzuzu are at an advanced stage.

"The first campus to be opened will be offering courses in Early Childhood Development and everything is settled for the campus to be functional by 2020.

"Very soon we will start offering diplomas and certificates in Early Childhood Development. We have already developed the curriculum and we are now supposed to take the document to National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) for approval," said Reverend Chipofya.

He added that the university has already started enrolling students in readiness for the operationalisation of the campus once NCHE approves the curriculum.

"The other campus will be offering courses in Sustainable Agriculture, Journalism and Development Communication, Business Management and Accounting," he said.

Principal Secretary for Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Justine Saidi commended the synod's initiatives in complementing government's efforts in providing quality higher education to the nation.

"As a ministry, we support the initiative and we will continue providing conjunsive environment to the country's universities for them to partner with other international universities.

"Universities are accredited basing on their research work and we encourage all universities in the countryto be conducting research works for them to be on the map," he added.