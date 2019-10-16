Malawi: Health Expert Clears Patient of Ebola but Quarantined

Health experts in Karonga have finally cleared a 37-year-old man of ebola, ending day of heightened fears and speculations in the border district.

Health officials said th man remains quarantined

District Environmental Health Officer Lewis Tukula said the man suffered from a bactetial infection.

But the health official said the man remains in an isolation ward at the district hospital for monitoring purposes.

The unnamed person was brought to Kaporo rural hospital last evening with signs synonymous of ebola.

The suspicion of the ebola case came just hours after both the government and the World Health Organisation expressed concern over the level of prepared for ebola outbreak in the district.

WHO country representative Dr. Rosemary Dlamini said there are only two thermometers used for screening of suspected ebola cases.

She said out of over 600 health personnel to be trained on the handling of ebola cases in the district, onbly 400 have been trained.

Minister of Health and Population Jappie Mhango urged authorities in the district to step up efforts to deal with any potential ebola outbreak.