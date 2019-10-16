Zimbabwe: Religious Leaders Join Sanctions Removal Call

16 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

A group of religious leaders under the banner of the National Elders Forum (NEF) has joined calls for the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe ahead of October 25 which was declared by SADC as a day to protest against the embargo.

Addressing a Press conference yesterday, the elders lauded the decision by Sadc to designate the day to show the region's solidarity with Zimbabwe in its fight against the sanctions.

"Sanctions have been a killer in our country and as the elders we see their effect every day," said Bishop Felix Mukonowengwe, the chairperson of the NEF.

"We can't go into detail, but people have died because of lack of medicine in hospitals, while others have died because of lack of transport to take them to hospitals."

Dr Murombedzi Kuchera said the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe were unjustified as they were a response to Zimbabweans' right to reclaim their land.

"We took what is rightfully ours, the land is ours and we don't need to compensate anyone," he said.

"We did not take the land from the whites, that land is ours. They came here as visitors and conquered us and we fought them, conquered and reclaimed our land."

Father Emmanuel Ribeiro said the illegal sanctions were a form of war being waged against Zimbabwe.

"Sanctions are a silent, brutal and criminal form of war," he said.

"They (sanctions) choke you, they disable you and they starve you. Many children have died before they have even seen the sun because of the sanctions."

Chairman of the Supreme Council of Islamist Affairs in Zimbabwe Sheikh Ismail Duwa said the sanctions were affecting Zimbabweans' ability to obey God's commandments.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Religion
Southern Africa
Governance
Zimbabwe
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.