Zimbabwe: Actor Gringo Goes Under the Knife

POPULAR actor Lazarus Boora yesterday underwent surgery for an appendix rupture at CitiMed Hospital in Chitungwiza.

The actor, who rose to fame following his hilarious role as Gringo in the yesteryear local drama series "Gringo" was admitted to hospital last Thursday due to the life-threatening illness.

Gringo's sister, Linda Boora, told The Herald Arts and Culture yesterday at around 5pm that they were yet to ascertain his condition as the actor was still undergoing the surgery.

"My brother was first diagnosed with tesnel obstruction, but after having some scans, a specialist indicated that he might have ruptured his appendix.

"The appendix rupture caused his intestines to swell," she said.

Appendix rupture is a life-threatening condition which requires immediate surgery to remove and clean the abdominal cavity.

Linda said Gringo had been suffering from abdominal problems they suspected to be stomach ulcers for a long-time.

She also suspected that the stomach problems Gringo had been experiencing for long time were linked to the current health problems he was diagnosed with.

"He has been in a lot of pain that left him bedridden since Thursday last week. We are praying for the surgery to go well," she said.

Linda has appealed for well-wishers to assist Gringo in paying his medical expenses.

"We have covered most of the expenses except for payments of the surgeon.

"His sickness is something that came at a time when things were not well financially.

"We were not expecting him to undergo surgery and we are appealing to well-wishers to assist in any form, so that my brother can fully recover and settle the medical expenses," she said.

The award-winning actor hogged the limelight in 1997 when he featured on Enock Chihombori's drama series "Gringo" that rocked the local television station ZBCTV.

The success of the series led to similar projects "Gringo Ndiani", "Gringo Mari Iripi" and subsequently a movie "Gringo the Troublemaker".

He also acted as Gibbo in the film "Village Secrets", which was being screened on ZBCTV.