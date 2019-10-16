Angolan President Highlights Patronage, School Sports

15 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The patronage law and the implementation of school sports were on Tuesday, in Luanda, stressed by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, at the opening of the 3rd Legislative Session of the IV Legislature of the National Assembly.

The conference on sport, the achievement of the African Championship in senior women's handball by 1º de Augosto and the African Nations in men's and women's handball were also mentioned by the Head of State.

Still in the field of sports, João Lourenço praised the recent win of the African Football Championship for amputees, ended Friday, in the province of Benguela.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

