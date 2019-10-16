Angola: World Bank Grants Usd 110 Million for Health Sector

15 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The World Bank (WB) has made available USD 110 million to help Angola's health projects, said Tuesday in Luanda, its representative in Angola, Carmen Carpio.

The human capital development project in the health sector aims to increase and improve the quality of health services in the country and is part of the National Development Program (PND) 2018-2023 project.

The WB advances that the level of human capital in Angola is 0.36 percent, representing a qualification far below what is expected of the country.

These data were advanced during the 3rd public health symposium held by the Agostinho Neto University School of Medicine, under the motto "catalyze the implementation, coverage and quality of key interventions".

Cármen Carpio informed that it is intended to reach, by 2023, 21 municipalities of the country.

Up to now the project covers five municipalities in the provinces of Bengo, Uige, Luanda, Malange, Moxico, Lunda Norte and Cuando Cubango.

The WB, according to the official, not only supports projects related to health, but also in the education, energy and water sectors.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Health
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.