Angola: World Bank Grants Usd 110 Million for Health Sector

Luanda — The World Bank (WB) has made available USD 110 million to help Angola's health projects, said Tuesday in Luanda, its representative in Angola, Carmen Carpio.

The human capital development project in the health sector aims to increase and improve the quality of health services in the country and is part of the National Development Program (PND) 2018-2023 project.

The WB advances that the level of human capital in Angola is 0.36 percent, representing a qualification far below what is expected of the country.

These data were advanced during the 3rd public health symposium held by the Agostinho Neto University School of Medicine, under the motto "catalyze the implementation, coverage and quality of key interventions".

Cármen Carpio informed that it is intended to reach, by 2023, 21 municipalities of the country.

Up to now the project covers five municipalities in the provinces of Bengo, Uige, Luanda, Malange, Moxico, Lunda Norte and Cuando Cubango.

The WB, according to the official, not only supports projects related to health, but also in the education, energy and water sectors.