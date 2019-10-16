Nigeria: FCTA Partners Judiciary to Establish Juvenile Court

16 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has pledged to partner the FCT High Court in the establishment of a Children and Young Persons' Court in the territory.

FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello who made the pledge at the opening of the 2019/2020 Legal Year of the FCT High Court, said his administration will support the court's initiatives and innovations designed to ensure that an efficient justice administration system is entrenched in the FCT.

Malam Bello also pledged support for the High Court in its desire to make Abuja the Centre of Arbitration for local and international contracts. He said the move would be beneficial to the FCT considering the volume and importance of the transactions that occur in the nation's capital.

Chief Press Secretary to the minister, Anthony Ogunleye said the FCT helmsman equally commended the FCT judiciary for the innovations brought to FCT court system and processes, especially the Alternative Dispute Resolution ADR mechanism which, he said, has helped in settling many land and property disputes which in the past had proven to be expensive and time-wasting at litigation.

Juliet Ibrahim becomes ZionShine Heavenly Creations' brand face

Bello said; "The Alternative Dispute Resolution approach to resolving matters, which you have often advocated, has helped in settling many disputes in the FCT, especially land and property disagreements which have often proven to be costly and time-wasting had they gone to litigation.

"The innovations you have brought to the FCT court system and processes have encouraged many litigants to choose to have their cases heard in the FCT courts when such matters are sometimes outside your jurisdiction. This clearly demonstrates the level of confidence the general public has in our court processes here in the FCT".

The Minister also used the occasion to assure residents and visitors of the FCT of the determination of the FCT Administration to keep the territory safe, free of criminalities, while stressing that random acts of criminality will not be allowed to define the FCT.

In his remarks, the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Ishaq Usman Bello, urged lawyers to cultivate the habit of providing pro bono (free) legal services to those who cannot afford to pay the fees. He said lawyers who engage in pro bono services will be rewarded as he had already introduced a merit award for lawyers who engage in such selfless services in the FCT.

The Chief Judge also assured all residents and visitors of the FCT that all case determinations will be according to merit and supported by law, adding that no political, social, economic and other consideration will influence the outcome of any case.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.