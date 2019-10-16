Namibia: Integrity Committees to Help Fight Corruption

Windhoek — The Office of the Prime Minister in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has embarked on a training programme to induct members of the newly established integrity committees across all offices, ministries and agencies and regional councils countrywide.

The establishment of integrity committees is responsive to the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2016-2019 that calls for comprehensive national instruments to ensure governance oversight on ethics and integrity management at ministerial level.

The establishment of integrity committees is also in line with the revised Public Service Staff Rule on Code of Conduct, Integrity and Ethics, and the Anti-Corruption initiatives.

This policy was revised to assist offices, ministries and agencies and regional councils to instil ethics and integrity, support and strengthen anti-corruption initiatives in the public service, set institutional arrangements to support expected ethical behaviour and conduct and to promote and strengthen a culture of integrity, trust and highest standards of ethics.

Offices, ministries and agencies were directed to establish integrity committees comprising of staff members identified and designated to act as "ethics and integrity champions".

The training for offices, ministries and agencies commenced on 23 September and will run until 23 October, whilst the training sessions for staff members of regional councils are scheduled to take place in Otjiwarongo from 11-12 November.

The Oshakati training will be held during 14-15 November, while Windhoek will host training sessions between 19-20 November.

Over 400 staff members from 35 ministries and 14 regional councils' integrity committees are being trained.

Addressing the committees' members during a training session yesterday, ACC Director-General Paulus Noa said such a training is aimed at providing them with tools to effectively execute their functions as members of integrity committees of their respective institutions.

He made it clear that their role as members of the integrity committees complement the government's efforts in enhancing integrity and transparency, increasing efficiency in service delivery, and preventing maladministration, corruption and other vices at ministerial level.

Some of the functions that the integrity committees shall perform as stipulated in the revised Public Service Staff Rules include promoting the values of integrity and ethical behaviour, transparency, and good governance.

It will also ensure that the Public Service Staff Rule on ethics and integrity, procedures, and practices are implemented.

It also entails to advise the executive director and staff members on matters of ethics, among other functions.