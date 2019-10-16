Botswana: Intensify Recruitment Drive - NEC

Maun — Sports Volunteer Movement National Executive Committee (SVM NEC), vice chairperson, Typson Patane has implored Maun SVM regional committee to intensify its recruitment drive to attract more new members as such is key in sports development.

He said this during SVM training in Maun recently, following some participants concerns that the movement was not doing enough.

SVM is a sub structure of Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) that exists to coordinate sport volunteers in the country.

They believe that the committee should comprise of different professions who will eventually attract their colleagues to join the movement and contribute to development of sport in the country. Currently, the movement is dominated by teachers.

Patane explained that SVM was the richest organisation world-wide as far as resources were concerned.

He said all the cadres were embraced through the movement, be it medical practitioners, psychologists, interpreters, media, security among others to support national teams.

In Botswana, he said the movement had between 7 500 and 8 000 members, adding that they still needed more new members to take part in sport activities.

Out of the 8 000 members, he said women volunteers were dominating while men were still dragging their feet to join the movement.

He therefore advised Maun regional committee to continue with the recruitment drive and increase their visibility.

Patane explained that SVM was where lost skills could be recovered and urged people to join the movement in large numbers.

He said if their skills were not recognised, they should join as SVM would place them where they would excel according to their will and strength.

"SVM can make you a flower that can blossom.

There is fun and enjoyment in the movement as we learn and network," he stressed.

He said SVM regional committee role included coordinating sports activities in the region; to be first the point of contact for facilitating SVM support for sports activities; provide link with all sporting codes for purposes of supporting their activities.

The committee, he said, was responsible for calling meetings and updating on developments; taking care of and accounting for resources as well as keeping a members' register.

Patane said the committee should be seen promoting sportsmanship and promoting the spirit of volunteerism as a virtue of good citizenry within each region.

Another speaker, Tebogo Mogaetsho said people have a perception that SVM was a movement for jobless people, but dismissed such, noting that the movement was key in developing sports in the country.

He said the movement attracted patriotic volunteers who were willing to contribute to the growth of sport.

He said SVM was important as it provided quality voluntary service for the success of the games.

Mogaetsho urged the committee to up its game and make the movement visible to attract a large number of membership, adding that volunteers should understand that the movement could take them to greater heights even beyond borders.

For his part, Maun SVM regional committee chairperson, Ralph Ledimo said despite their efforts to sell the movement, people were reluctant to join, hence the committee's failure to support sports activities in the area.

Ledimo noted that the committee could not survive without members and urged active members to recruit more people who could represent their region during national calls.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>