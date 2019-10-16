Botswana: BCA Sends Two Riders to World Cycling Centre Africa

15 October 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Ketshepile More

Gaborone — Two 18-year-old cyclists are off for a month-long training at World Cycling Centre Africa (WCCA), South Africa.

The duo; Matlhogonolo Botlhole of Jonmol Cycling Club in Ramotswa and Tefo Kaludi of Botrail Cycling Club in Mahalapye, left yesterday and are expected back home on November 15.

The training is part of the Botswana Cycling Association (BCA)'s development strategy.

In an interview with BOPA, BCA secretary general Tlamelo Dube indicated that WCCA extended an invitation for two youth riders from Botswana and they chose the duo as the association believed they were perfectly deserving of the training programme.

Dube highlighted that the duo was at their peak in their careers and the association believed they should advance to match their counterparts here at home.

In addition, he noted that the duo forms the Under 23 group, which the BCA was developing, hence it should further develop them.

They have both competed in various cycling challenges among them the Road National Championships. BOPA

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

