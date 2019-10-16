Botswana Netball to Compete in Singapore?

Gaborone — Financial constraints might hinder Botswana Netball Association (BONA) to send a team to M1 Nations Cup pencilled for Singapore from October 20-26.

In an interview with BOPA in Gaborone on Tuesday, BONA spokesperson, Theresa Hirschfield, revealed that the chances of the team travelling to Singapore remains slim, despite preparing for the competition.

She said the association was swimming in debts for which she partly blamed the obligations to host Netball World Youth Cup 2017. The host Singapore, Namibia, Ireland, Papua New Guinea and Cook Islands will take part in the Asian meet.

"The debts have paralysed the day to day running of netball, because we were instructed to pay our 2017 service providers with our grant, so our coffers are empty as we speak," she said.

She said it would be an unfortunate situation, should Botswana miss the M1 Nations Cup, because they were ranking games. Presently, Botswana is ranked 25 in the World.

Hirschfield said they were scheduled to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the host.

The MOU, she said, was aimed at seeing Singapore and Botswana working together in the development of the game.

She said playing in the M1 Nations Cup was going to give Botswana a lot of exposure and improve their International Netball Federation World ranking.

Meanwhile, the team has no choice but to wait for a Good Samaritarian to bail them out, she said adding that foregoing the trip was likely to affect team members.

The team entails; Fatimah Dino, Francinah Eyman, Ntebogang Motlakaloso, Maipelo Mosotho, Cheludo David, Tumisang Bagidi, Boikanyo Selogetso, Kempho Ngongorego, Barati Phesudi, Kgomotso Matibini, Natasha Siku and Gagotheko Tshelametsi.

Meanwhile four local officials, Thulaganyo Retshabile, Neo Gwafila-Bulayani, Boikhutso Tuelo and Abednico Chetelo a re expected to officiate at the Africa Netball Cup.

The Africa Netball Cup starts on Friday at Bellville Velodrome in Cape Town, South Africa, and participating teams are Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>