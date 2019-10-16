Tunisia: #enazeda Goes Viral On Social Media to Decry Sexual Harassment

Tunis/Tunisia — #EnaZeda, the awareness campaign intended to denounce sexual harassment in Tunisia, went viral on Facebook and Twitter.

#EnaZeda, which echoes the global #MeToo movement, was launched by Tunisian women in the wake of a sexual harassment and moral injury scandal to help victims break the silence and share testimonies.

Me Too hashtag has been sweeping the world since October 2017 after The New York Times published an investigation about how Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had for decades paid off sexual harassment accusers.

Statistics released in 2018 reveal that 43. 8% of Tunisian women were victims of sexual violence. 90% of women were subjected to sexual harassment in means of transport, 78.1% suffered psychological abuse and 75.4% experienced workplace sexual harassment.