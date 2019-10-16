Nigeria: Fsl Offers N100 Billion Project Funding Support to Imo Govt

16 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Amby Uneze

Owerri — A Nigerian Investment Bank, FSL Securities Limited has offered to assist Imo State Government in raising about N100 billion for infrastructural development to the state. The group made the disclosure during a meeting with the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona at the Government House, Owerri,

In his presentation, the Group Managing Director of the organisation, Chris Okenwa described the present administration in the state as "showing positive signs of good and responsible governance", hence the offer.

He said "We feel that the new administration wants to leave a legacy of good governance for the good people of Imo State. FSL is desirous of working with the present Imo State government to realise their dream of infrastructural revolution in the state. FSL is committed to assisting the state government with funding in this regard. We are here to provide alternative sources of funding for the state, other than the Federal allocation".

Responding, Irona reiterated the commitment of the government led by Chief Emeka Ihedioha in entrenching good governance in the state, assuring them of government's readiness to create an enabling environment for investment in the state.

He commended FSL for the offer, promising that the State Government will partner the group for a mutually beneficial relationship.

"We need some level of funding intervention. We inherited a state with high level of infrastructural decay. We are glad that you are here to provide alternative sources of funding, other than the statutory federal allocation. I assure you that the government of Imo State shall sit down with you to discuss this further. We shall partner with you," he added.

Highlight of the event was a brief side meeting with the Imo State Commissioner for Finance, Professor Uche Joe Uwaleke.

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

