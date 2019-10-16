South Africa: Dlamini Dominates to Lead Women's Origins of Golf

Selbourne — Nobuhle Dlamini leads by five shots after the opening round of the women's Vodacom Origins of Golf tournament at Selborne Selborne Golf Estate, Hotel and Spa.

The women's 36-hole strokeplay event runs concurrently with the Origins of Golf pro-am, which takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The men's professional strokeplay event tees off on Thursday.

In uncharacteristically cold and windy weather for the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast in Spring, Dlamini carded a dominant 70.

Dlamini's two-under par belied the difficulty of the conditions, which saw the next best scores carded by Lejan Lewthwaite (75) and Jade Turner (76).

The player from Eswatini and her rivals will have better weather for their final round on Thursday.

Origins of Golf Selborne | Score Card After 18 Holes:

1. Nobuhle Dlamini (70 | -2)2. Lejan Lewthwaite (75 | +3)3. Jade Turner (76 | +4)4. Casandra Hall (82 | +10)5. Brittney-Fay Berger (84 | +12)

- Michael Vlismas Media

Source: Sport24