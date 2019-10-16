Nigeria: Young Agriculturist Calls On Govt to Encourage Youth in Agric Business

15 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

Mr Iorwase Asue, a young agriculturist, has called on government at all levels to encourage young people in the agriculture.

Asue made the call in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Gov Emmanuel to increase investment in Agriculture(Opens in a new browser tab)

He urged the three tiers of government to fashion out quality modalities that would make agriculture attractive to the youths.

He said that agriculture was a lucrative venture but the youths failed to embrace it because it was made unattractive.

"If they make good policies geared towards transforming the agricultural sector, the youths will not be scrambling for white collar jobs that are not there.

FG promises to support Bauchi on modernisation of grazing reserves(Opens in a new browser tab)

"They will jettison the idea of I must work for government and strive to be self employed and become an employer instead of an employee.

"They should procure machines like power tillers, harvesters since the tractors are too expensive for the peasant farmers to buy.

"They have to make agriculture less tedious," he said.

NAN

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Children
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.