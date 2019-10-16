Zimbabwe: Anti-Sanctions March Preps Gather Momentum

The Sadc-initiated anti-sanctions solidarity day on October 25 will be rolled out with marches throughout the country's provinces and districts, with the major event being held at the National Sports Stadium, a Cabinet Minister has revealed.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the march in Harare will be followed by a musical gala.

Minister Mutsvangwa said this yesterday while addressing journalists on the 36th Cabinet decision matrix.

"Government received a preliminary report on preparations for the upcoming SADC-sponsored Anti-Sanctions Solidarity March scheduled for the 25th October, 2019," she said.

"On this day, the whole of SADC will be in solidarity with Zimbabwe in calling for the removal of the illegal and unjustified sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by some Western nations.

"In Harare, the march will be towards the National Sports Stadium, where Government, business, religious leaders, the academia, civic society and various other social groups will call for the unconditional removal of the sanctions.

"The proceedings at the National Sports Stadium will culminate in the staging of the Anti-Sanctions Musical Gala by various artistes. Similar events shall also be held in all provincial capitals and district centres throughout the country.

"We call upon Zimbabweans from all walks of life to join hands and call for the removal of the sanctions which have and continue to cause untold suffering for the rank and file of our people."

Minister Mutsvangwa said it was critical to reckon that not only Zimbabwe will conduct the march, but the whole of Sadc.

"It's a day designated by the Heads of State for SADC and this is not just happening in Zimbabwe, but all 16 countries, it is not a day of only marching there is a lot of activity that has been lined up and there is going to be some petitions going to be taken to certain embassies and the petitions against sanctions, there is a lot more happening, poems against sanctions, the impact of sanctions have had so that everyone understands how these illegal sanctions has strangled the economy of Zimbabwe.

"The re-engagement and engagement efforts continue to go on, creation of the democratic space has continued to grow, that is what the Second Republic has been doing, to mean there is no reforms in this country means you don't want to look at what Government has been doing."

Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo said sanctions were real and some of the concerns raised by striking doctors like absence of equipment in hospitals was spawned by the illegal sanctions.

Information Communication and Technology and Courier Services Minister Kazembe Kazembe said some countries had done worse things than what Zimbabwe was alleged to have done, but the West did not impose sanctions on them.

"I want us as Zimbabwe to take a back seat and open our eyes that there is more to it than what is portrayed," he said.

"Surely, His Excellency has done a lot, let's ask ourselves a simple question, how many countries are under sanctions in Africa? Is our situation so bad in Africa, Is it the worst environment in Africa, so why are we on sanctions?

"We have seen a lot happening in other countries that I will not mention by names. With the emergence of social media we have seen a lot happening in the Western countries. Are we saying Zimbabwe is the worst country to live in? Let's be very honest."