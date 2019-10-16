Zimbabwe: Us$60 000 Boost for Gzu Law School

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)'s Herbert Chitepo's Law School has received US$60 000 from the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) for books and research work on energy law, an official has said.

In his presentation before a public lecture by Chief Justice Luke Malaba at GZU's Herbert Chitepo Law School Moot Court last Friday, the dean of law Mr Victor Nkiwane said the school had attracted partners who were providing assistance so that it achieves world class standards.

He said the school's moot court was the best throughout Africa and was ensuring that it produces quality lawyers who could compete at global level.

The institution, he said, was privileged to be named after an icon in the legal profession -- the first black lawyer of Rhodesia -- the late Herbert Chitepo.

"We have partnered with Zera and the authority gave us US$60 000. The money is for research on energy law and some of our staff have been to Sweden on similar research work. The money has also worked in procuring books for the library," said Mr Nkiwane.

"We have also partnered with International Red Cross and Red Crescent (ICRC) which provided us with books on humanitarian law. Chihambakwe Foundation has also supported us with books and has offered to sponsor one brilliant student for two semesters.

"The Anglo America also shipped books from the United Kingdom to Harare and we collected them from the capital, all at its expense," he said.

He said the law school was working on extending its curriculum to include other pertinent disciplines, while a diploma in energy law will be offered starting next year.

Mr Nkiwane said the school had already made its existence felt in the area of law institutions as it has won many accolades at Moot competitions, both nationally and internationally.

"Four students have earned themselves scholarship and they will get allowances of US$300 per semester, as part of the students support," he said.

He said the law school required 15 and 14 points as an entry requirement and was the only institution that conducted interviews before students were accepted.

The school opened its doors to students in 2014 and its first graduates will be capped next month.