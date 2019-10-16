Zimbabwe: Football Fraternity Mourns Ndabambi, Demanyundo

Barely a fortnight after the death of legendary midfielder Hamid "Muzukuru" Dhana, the country's football community has once again been plunged into mourning.

This follows the death of Partson Ndabambi and John Demanyundo.

Ndabambi, a former ZPC Kariba manager, died at his rural home at Kana in Gokwe yesterday morning.

He was 48.

Mourners are gathered at the Ndabambi homestead in Chitsiga Village, Kana, under Chief Mukoka, Gokwe.

He will be buried at the family cemetery today. A group of coaches, led by former TelOne boss Jairos Tapera, have pooled resources and sent representatives to Gokwe for the funeral.

Family spokesperson, Modekai Kende, said Ndabambi died at around 4am yesterday.

"He had been unwell for some time. He had been in and out of hospital. In the past week, he had not been eating well and two days ago, his condition deteriorated," said Kende.

"Unfortunately, he died under our watch at around 4am today (yesterday).

"I would like to thank the coaches and football stakeholders who have contributed immensely towards the funeral.

"We are humbled by the support they have given us. We are grateful for that. It shows that he was a good person who worked well with his peers." The charismatic Ndabambi was a well-known development coach who scouted some of the players who went on to make a name for themselves in the top-flight league.

The former Shooting Stars gaffer shot to fame in 2014 when managing the newly-promoted ZPC Kariba which came to within a match of winning the league title in their maiden Premiership season.

The team was coached by Saul Chaminuka.

But they came unstuck in the last match against CAPS United in the last match of the season. Needing just a draw to land the title, their lack of experience told as they fell 2-3 and that result, coupled with Dynamos' win over Black Mambas, handed the Glamour Boys the title. CAPS United legend, Charles "Raw Meat" Sibanda, said he had been saddened by Ndabambi's untimely death.

"My condolences to the Ndabambi family. May the good Lord comfort you during these darkest hours," Sibanda said.

Columbus Makumbe, a board member of former Premiership side Zimbabwe Saints, said the death of Ndabambi has left Zimbabwean football poorer.

ZIFA and the PSL also mourned Ndabambi.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ndabambi family and friends of the deceased in this difficult moment of grieving.

"May the soul of our dearly departed father, brother, colleague and teammate rest in eternal peace." Former BAT Ramblers defender, John Demanyundo, died at Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare yesterday.

He was 66. Family spokesperson, Ambrose Kunaka, said the former hard tackling defender had been unwell for months.

Former Warriors coach Sunday "Mhofu" Chidzambwa, who played against Demanyundo in his heydays at Dynamos, said the defender was a rare talent. "Demanyundo was one of the best players on show during those days. BAT Ramblers achieved a lot during his days. "Football has once again been robbed of one of its icons," said Chidzambwa.

Demanyundo is expected to be buried at Zororo this afternoon.

Mourners are gathered at Number 163 Close, Budiriro 1, Harare.