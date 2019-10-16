South Africa: 5 Medals for SA On Final Day of Masters World Champs

16 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nick Tatham - Canoeing SA

Shaoxing — The South African Masters canoe marathon team added another five K2 medals on day two of the Masters Cup that precedes the start of the ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships in Shaoxing on Tuesday.

Following up the return of four gold medals, four silvers and two bronzes in the singles races, Team SA's age-group paddlers extended their medal tally to fifteen, and in the process inspiring the rest of their senior, Under-23 and junior team mates waiting to start competition later in the week.

In the 45-49 age category Luke Symonds and Ernest van Riet combined to take home the gold medal. It was one of two golds as Colin Wilson and day one gold medallist Nick Oldert picked up the gold in the men's 55-59 age category.

There was one solitary silver medal for Team South Africa on Tuesday, that came from Matt Ballenden and Graham Neate in the men's 45-49 age category race.

The team bagged two bronze medals through Alex Roberts and Loveday Zondi in the sub-vets 35-39 age group and the two Gustav's, Gustav Radloff and Gustav Smook in the men's 50-54 age discrepancy.

The silver medal was particularly special for Zondi, who was forced to abandon his race the day before after damaging the rudder on his kayak.

The focus now shifts to the ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships that get underway on Thursday morning with the Junior K1 races and the senior short course marathons.

Summary of Results - ICF Canoe Marathon Masters World Championships, Shaoxing China Day Two:

Men's K2 35-39

3. Alex Roberts & Loveday Zondi

Men's K2 40-44

1. Luke Symons & Ernest van Riet

Men's K2 45-49

2. Matt Ballenden & Graham Neate

Men's K2 50-54

3. Gustav Radloff & Gustav Smook

Men's K2 55-59

1. Colin Wilson & Nic Oldert

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.