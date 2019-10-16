East Africa: IGAD Pledges Support in Fight Against Al-Shabaab

Inter-Governmental Authority Development (IGAD) has pledged to stand with Somalia in the fight against al-Shabaab.

In a statement, the Executive Secretary of IGAD, Mahboub Maalim said the Bloc is committed to support Somalia on its own feet.

"IGAD Executive Secretary reiterated the regional organization' commitment to support the government and people of Somalia in their fight against all forms of terrorism," the statement reads in part.

He also expressed commitment to support the Government and the people of Somalia in the stabilization process.

The official paid tribute to the victims killed in Zobe truck bombing on 14th Oct 2017.

The bloc also condemned the attack of Sunday on the United Nations and AMISOM facilities in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Maalim wished a quick recovery to the several persons injured in this attack he described as an evil terrorist attempt.

The Executive Secretary commended the United Nations Mission to Somalia (UNSOM) and the African Union Mission to Somalia for their role in supporting the government of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Somali people in their quest for a peaceful and prosperous country.

Maalim expressed IGAD's solidarity with the partners whose sterling performance in their mandate cannot be overemphasized.