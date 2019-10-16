East Africa: IGAD Pledges Support in Fight Against Al-Shabaab

15 October 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Inter-Governmental Authority Development (IGAD) has pledged to stand with Somalia in the fight against al-Shabaab.

In a statement, the Executive Secretary of IGAD, Mahboub Maalim said the Bloc is committed to support Somalia on its own feet.

"IGAD Executive Secretary reiterated the regional organization' commitment to support the government and people of Somalia in their fight against all forms of terrorism," the statement reads in part.

He also expressed commitment to support the Government and the people of Somalia in the stabilization process.

The official paid tribute to the victims killed in Zobe truck bombing on 14th Oct 2017.

The bloc also condemned the attack of Sunday on the United Nations and AMISOM facilities in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Maalim wished a quick recovery to the several persons injured in this attack he described as an evil terrorist attempt.

The Executive Secretary commended the United Nations Mission to Somalia (UNSOM) and the African Union Mission to Somalia for their role in supporting the government of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Somali people in their quest for a peaceful and prosperous country.

Maalim expressed IGAD's solidarity with the partners whose sterling performance in their mandate cannot be overemphasized.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.